Prince Andrew Arrested in the UK – Epstein Associate



Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, has been arrested in the United Kingdom on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He is currently in police custody following a formal arrest by Thames Valley Police on 19 February 2026.





Police confirmed they arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk. He remains in custody while searches continue at properties in Berkshire and Norfolk. Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said a full investigation is underway and stressed the importance of protecting its integrity.





The arrest is linked to documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Reports suggest Mountbatten‑Windsor may have shared sensitive government information during his time as a UK trade envoy.





He was stripped of his royal titles in 2025 amid ongoing scrutiny over his past associations. Buckingham Palace has acknowledged the seriousness of the situation but has not issued further statements.





This is a developing story, and more updates are expected as the investigation continues.