Prince Andrew’s former adviser John Bryan caught on tape alleging he S3xualy assaulted underage girls

Prince Andrew’s former crisis adviser, John Bryan, has been secretly recorded claiming the Duke of York “was f—ing underage girls” during his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The footage was released by right-wing activist James O’Keefe, known for controversial undercover operations. Bryan, who dated Sarah Ferguson in the 1990s and remained close to the couple, made the comments to an undercover journalist at a public event.

“I was really p—ed because he lied to me,” Bryan said, referring to Andrew’s alleged actions with Epstein. When asked if it involved underage girls, Bryan replied, “That he was f—ing underage girls. I was so p—ed.”

Bryan had publicly defended Andrew in a 2022 Daily Mail interview, claiming the prince was innocent and that Epstein sought to manipulate him to reach Queen Elizabeth II. However, he now admits he felt misled.

Bryan became a household name in 1992 after tabloids published photos of him kissing Ferguson’s feet, sparking royal scandal. Despite the fallout, he remained a trusted confidant and was reportedly brought in to help Andrew manage the backlash from his disastrous BBC interview about Epstein.

Prince Andrew has long denied allegations of sexual misconduct involving Epstein’s victims, including Virgina Giuffre, who accused him of abusing her when she was 17. Giuffre died by suicide last month, although her family has questioned the circumstances.

A friend of Andrew downplayed Bryan’s remarks, calling them “dinner party bragging,” and claimed the two are no longer in close contact