Prince Harry issued a strong statement after he was cleared of bullying allegations at African charity he set up.

On Aug. 5, the Charity Commission for England and Wales concluded that it found no evidence of “widespread or systemic bullying, harassment, misogyny or misogynoir” at the African charity Sentebale following an investigation, People magazine reported. They also found no “overreach” by the charity’s current chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, or the British prince, 40.

“Unsurprisingly, the Commission makes no findings of wrongdoing in relation to Sentebale’s Co-Founder and former Patron, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,” a spokesperson for Harry told Fox News Digital.

“They also found no evidence of widespread bullying, harassment, or misogyny and misogynoir at the charity, as falsely claimed by the current Chair,” said the spokesperson. “Despite all that, their report falls troublingly short in many regards, primarily the fact that the consequences of the current Chair’s actions will not be borne by her — but by the children who rely on Sentebale’s support.”

The Commission did criticize all sides for allowing the dispute “to play out publicly,” citing poor internal governance and a “failure to resolve disputes internally [that] severely impacted the charity’s reputation and risked undermining public trust in charities more generally.”

A spokesperson for Sentebale told Fox News Digital in a statement that the organization accepted the findings of the investigation. They’re also determined to follow any recommendations made by the Commission.

“It provides Sentebale with some degree of reassurance that the Charity Commission has not identified widespread bullying within the charity, but the Commission has acknowledged the strong perception of ill treatment felt by a number of parties to the dispute and the impact this may have had on them personally,” read the statement.

“The Charity Commission is explicitly clear, including in its public guidance, that it is not the Commission’s responsibility to adjudicate or mediate internal disputes. This would include individual allegations of bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir, etc.”

“As a result, the Commission has not investigated any individual allegations and therefore has not made any findings in relation to individuals, including Prince Harry. The issues not investigated by the Commission can and may be dealt with through avenues more appropriate than the Commission.”

A source told People magazine that both Prince Harry and the charity’s cofounder, Prince Seesio, don’t see a way back to Sentebale as long as Chanduka is in place.

“Both Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso are devastated by what has effectively been a hostile takeover by Sophie Chandauka,” the source close to the former trustees and patrons told the outlet.

“This was Prince Seeiso and Prince Harry’s life work. They established it 19 years ago and in that time put in blood, sweat and tears and their own money into building this charity up to what it was: a multi-million-pound charity that delivered nothing but good for the beneficiary community that is supported in Lesotho and Botswana.”

In a statement, Chandauka said, “I appreciate the Charity Commission for its conclusions, which confirm the governance concerns I raised privately in February 2025. The experience was intense, and it became a test of our strategic clarity and operational resilience.”

“I thank every dedicated colleague and the courageous new Board members who have stayed focused on the mission in the face of unprecedented media glare. The unexpected adverse media campaign that was launched by those who resigned on 24 March 2025 has caused incalculable damage and offers a glimpse of the unacceptable behaviors displayed in private. We are emerging not just grateful to have survived, but stronger: more focused, better governed, boldly ambitious and with our dignity intact.”

“Despite the recent turbulence, we will always be inspired by the vision of our Founders, Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso, who established Sentebale in memory of their precious mothers, Princess Diana and Queen Mamohato,” she continued. To all who believe in our mission: please walk with us as Sentebale recovers, renews, and rises to meet the hopes and expectations of the next generation.”

A source close to the former trustees told People they found it “appalling” that Chandauka invoked the names of the founders and their late mothers in her statement “for her own good.”