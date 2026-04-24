Prince Harry made an unannounced visit to Kyiv — his third trip to Ukraine since the full-scale invasion.





Speaking at the Kyiv Security Forum, he urged Vladimir Putin to “stop the war,” saying it brings only losses, not victory.





“President Putin, no nation benefits from the continued loss of life we are witnessing,” Harry said. “Years into this war, with immense losses and limited gains, it is increasingly clear that this path offers no victory. Only more loss.”





He also stressed the need for US leadership, referencing the Budapest Memorandum and Washington’s role in Ukraine’s security.





Harry praised Ukraine’s resilience, saying the country has “earned the respect of the world.”





https://www.kyivpost.com/post/74626