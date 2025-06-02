Prince Harry reportedly considered changing his last name to Spencer, distancing himself from the Mountbatten-Windsor surname.

The Duke of Sussex, now 40, is said to have asked his late mother’s brother, Earl Spencer, for advice during a private visit to the UK

However, he was advised against it due to the potential legal complications. A close friend revealed that the discussion was cordial, and Spencer recommended not proceeding with the name change.

Harry’s children currently use the surname Mountbatten-Windsor, a combination of the Royal Family’s name (Windsor) and Prince Philip’s adopted surname, Mountbatten. Had the name change gone through, his daughter would have been known as Lilibet Diana Spencer.

The idea comes amid ongoing tensions around titles and names. Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, was seen correcting actress Mindy Kaling during her Netflix show, saying, “It’s so funny you keep saying ‘Meghan Markle’ – you know I’m Sussex now.” She added, “I share my name with my children. It just means so much to go, ‘This is OUR family name. Our little family name.’”

Mountbatten-Windsor was first used by descendants of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Philip adopted the name upon becoming a British subject and renouncing his Greek and Danish royal titles in 1947. A decade later, he and the Queen decided that their direct descendants would carry the surname Mountbatten-Windsor.

Although legally changing one’s name doesn’t require formal procedures, using a deed poll is advised for updating official documents like passports and driver’s licenses.

Harry and Meghan officially became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they married in 2018. Prior to this, Harry held the title Prince Henry of Wales. Meghan adopted the feminine form of her husband’s title upon marriage.

Their children, Archie and Lilibet, initially bore the titles Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. After King Charles ascended the throne, they were recognized as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, aligning with royal protocols that grant the titles of prince and princess to the monarch’s grandchildren. Archie and Lilibet are currently sixth and seventh in line to the British throne.