Prince William “very worried” about rising discrimination in United Kingdom

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, expressed his concern about the rise in antisemitism during his visit to a London synagogue.This was his first public appearance after missing a big royal event.

A week after a royal prince asked for the fighting to stop in Gaza, saying too many people had been killed, William met with young ambassadors from the Holocaust Educational Trust. They are working to stop hate and attacks on the Jewish community in Britain.

“We are both very worried about the increase in antisemitism that you mentioned this morning. I am sorry if any of you have had to deal with that,” the prince said. “I’m here today to tell you that there are people who care and are willing to listen. ”

The prince visited a synagogue and met Holocaust survivors and Jewish students. He listened to them talk about how there was a lot of hatred towards Jewish people, including death threats and attacks. The prince was wearing a traditional Jewish cap called a kippah during his visit.

On Wednesday, the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that he will give 54 million pounds (US$68 million) to help keep Jewish communities safe. This is because there were a lot of antisemitic incidents in Britain last year, more than ever before.

Last week, Prince William made a rare speech about the Gaza conflict, asking for peace and for Hamas to release all hostages. This was surprising because usually, royal family members do not get involved in political issues. It was in the news all over the world.

But after being the first senior British royal to visit Israel and Palestinian territory in 2018, he has been interested in the region and wanted to talk about the suffering it has caused. His office said that.

Rumors about a missing prince.

He didn’t go to a memorial service for his godfather because of a personal issue. People on social media are talking a lot about it. His wife Catherine was with him when he made a public appearance afterwards.

The 41-year-old just started working again after his wife had surgery last month. His father, King Charles, is also getting treatment for cancer.

Sources from the palace said that William wasn’t at the memorial service because of his father’s illness. Catherine, who hasn’t been seen in public since Christmas, is still doing well.

The British royals usually keep their health problems private, but some experts say their issues are making people worried.

“Bad things always happen in groups of three, like the saying goes. ” “A king with cancer, a princess with a serious illness, and a missing prince have all made people worried and afraid,” Richard Kay wrote in the Daily Mail newspaper. “A quick look at all the rumors on social media should convince even the most stubborn royal assistants that when there’s no information about a public figure, people will make up rumors. ”

In the absence of important people, Charles’ wife, Queen Camilla, has been in charge of the family. She met with Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, to thank her for King’s message of support during the conflict with Russia.