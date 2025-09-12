Prison officer arrested over three-month fling with inmate

A young prison officer is facing a possible 10-year jail term after admitting to an illicit affair with a violent inmate at HMP Lindholme in South Yorkshire.

Charlotte Winstanley, 27, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court in UK on Thursday, September 11, where she pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office for engaging in a romantic relationship with convicted offender Jabhari Blair, 29. The offences took place between August and November 2022, during which she also smuggled contraband, including a mobile phone and SD cards, into the Category C prison.

Winstanley, from Stainforth, South Yorkshire, further admitted to sending a photograph from inside the prison in April last year. She was granted bail until sentencing on December 3.

Blair, who was jailed for more than 12 years in 2014 for his involvement in a violent street brawl, appeared at the hearing via video link from Lowdham Grange prison in Nottinghamshire. He admitted possession of cannabis, a mobile phone and a USB stick. When told he would be sentenced on his 30th birthday, Blair remarked to the judge: “Thanks for the birthday present.”

Winstanley’s barrister, Khadim Al-Hassan, said she had made “a full and frank disclosure” and accepted responsibility without seeking to minimise her role.

Judge Megan Rhys warned both defendants they would face sentencing in December, telling Winstanley she must return to court on time or face arrest.

The case adds to a growing number of similar scandals, with at least 30 female prison officers dismissed in the past three years in UK for inappropriate relationships with inmates.