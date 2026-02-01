Pro boxer rescinds Trump endorsement after new Epstein file drop: ‘I just can’t support’

Donald Trump is known to flaunt his pro sports endorsements, but he lost one Saturday.

Ryan Garcia, the right-wing, former champion boxer who is known for his Trump support and who was previously expelled by the World Boxing Council for repeatedly hurling racial slurs against Black people and disparaging Muslims, over the weekend announced that Trump has gone too far for his own moral tastes.

Writing on social media, Garcia said, “This is my public declaration and announcement, I’m reclining my past support for Donald Trump.”

He then added, “Anyone that was involved in any thing to do with that island and what they were doing, I just can’t support in anyway. Children need to be protected, everyone knew better f— that. Justice for all.”

In a follow-up post, he wrote, “To everyone saying that trump is innocent and was proven false. I’m not taking chances, I only stand with the kingdom of God you guys can go to hell and back defending your political figures and parties. I stand with God and that’s it.”