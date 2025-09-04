PROBE BENEFICIARIES OF CASH FOR WORK AND FERTILIZER PROGRAMS IN CHAMA NORTH CONSTITUENCY;





Chama 3rd September,2025



Following my continued community engagements with the people in the constituency in various wards I have discovered wide spread complaints from people in regard to unfair implementation of cash for work programs and alleged fraudulent activities taking place.





The whole exercise lacks transparency and accountability as some politically connected individuals have a tendency of reaping where they did not sow and needless to say that their actions are undermining a well intended government initiative meant to increase income at household level in order to eradicate poverty especially among the rural communities where it is more pronounced.





Further,some named politically connected individuals are abusing the facility by including bogus individuals on the list of beneficiaries even when such individuals have not done any work in exchange for political favours which is totally against the guidelines while some of the officials are alleged to be recieving kick backs after including beneficiaries on the list which amounts to theft of public funds and unfortunately this vice has been going on unabated for some time.





Therefore this kind of uncalled for behavior has the potential to tarnish the image of the government and as such if immediate action is not taken to bring all culprits to book the ruling party is at great risk of losing considerable support from the people in the district because they believe that such unscrupulous individual’s actions have the blessings of the powers that be because no action is being taken.





Furthermore the government should also probe the distribution of farming inputs under the social security pack during the 2024/2025 farming season because some deserving beneficiaries did not receive their farming inputs but instead unscrupulous individuals are alleged to have helped themselves with farming inputs meant for the vulnerable in society and as such making the ruling party unpopular on the ground however I have informed the minister of community development Hon Doreen Mwamba over the same.





It is in light of the foregoing that I want to take this opportunity as Area member of parliament to earnestly appeal to the government to immediately dispatch auditors or independent investigators to chama north constituency in order to probe these serious allegations so that all culprits regardless of their status in society are immediately brought to book to deter would be offenders.





ISSUED BY:



Hon Yotam Mtayachalo

Member of parliament for chama north