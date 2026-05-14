⚡ Processed Politics, Fresh Hope: Zambia’s Unity Cocktail

…BM & MZ reenergise Zambia politics ahead of 13 August





AM 13th 26



⚡ Processed Politics, Fresh Hope: Zambia’s Unity Moment



I have always said the news cycle in Zambia runs at an astronomical pace, like processed food, fast, addictive, and sometimes indigestible.





One minute a beloved president dies, the next second as his family prepares to bury him, the Attorney General’s office slaps a court injunction to halt a noble send‑off. Crazy? Yes. But that is Zambia.





Yet tonight, amid the whirlwind of sorrow and broken promises, something seismic happened. Two political juggernauts from the opposition, Hon. Brian Mundubile and Senior Lawyer Makebi Zulu, joined hands barely 90 days before the polls.





What many dismissed as a pipe dream of unity suddenly became a thunderclap of reality.



Standing side by side, Zulu declared: “We have decided to restore the democracy of Zambia that has died lately under the current government.





“This is not a marriage of convenience; it is a marriage borne out of unity and trust to serve the Zambian people.” The crowd erupted. Democracy, long starved, suddenly inhaled oxygen.





When Makebi spoke, he asked the electric crowd to rise and observe a minute of silence for Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the sixth president, still unburied a year on.



“This unity, this Tonse, this Pamodzi was his dying wish,” Zulu intoned. Volley to the right, volley to the left, and thunder.





Why This Matters



With 30 presidential aspirants, Zambia’s field was crowded enough to hand incumbent Hakainde Hichilema victory on a silver platter, despite concerns about shrinking democracy, cyber laws, and bans on public gatherings. A fragmented opposition is a dictator’s dream. History shows us the peril:





Uganda: Yoweri Museveni rewrote laws to prolong his stay, birthing decades of iron‑fisted rule.



Rwanda: Paul Kagame extended terms, cementing power while silencing dissent.





Tanzania: Leaders toyed with constitutions, sinking into authoritarianism.



But Zambia is none of the above. Since 1964, it has exercised democracy seven times, refusing to allow dictatorship by constitution or any other name. Tonight’s unity is proof: Zambia still breathes freedom.





The Characters of Change



Brian Mundubile, affectionately called Zebige or “Big Brother,” brings calmness and maturity. A seasoned parliamentarian of ten years, he exudes the aura of a guardian: “Don’t worry, Big Brother will take care of you.” His CV is steeped in legislative battles, constitutional debates, and a reputation for steady leadership.





Makebi Zulu, just 45, injects youthfulness, charm, and resilience. He is the lawyer who never ran from hard cases—whether defending Edgar Lungu’s frozen burial or challenging oppressive laws. His political CV is marked by courage, courtroom victories, and a refusal to bow to intimidation.





Together, they are the yin and yang of Zambia’s opposition: wisdom and youth, calm and fire, Big Brother and the fearless litigator.





The Satirical Canvas



A pundit whispered tonight: “This unity is what the current government dreaded most.” Too late—it is happening. Democracy is knocking on Zambia’s door with 90 days left before the polls. Who will be president and who will be running mate? They say: “Nothing stops us; we are running on one ticket.”





Zambia waits. Africa waits. The world waits with bated breath. Because here, the news cycle runs faster than the wind.



This is history in the making. Could this be the path to change, or simply a stronger opposition for better checks and balances in a fledgling democracy? Either way, it is hop





My Evening Reflection



As you went to sleep, I reflected: money doesn’t sleep, and neither does democracy. My advice to Brian and Makebi: It is always darkest before the sun rises.





Many Zambians count on you to strengthen democracy as a formidable unity ahead of the polls. Ninety days may be a hockey season or a soccer season—but democracy is not a game.





Tonight, Zambia glimpsed the possibility of a rebirth. The unity of Mundubile and Zulu is not just a headline; it is a heartbeat.





Closing Notes

As the French say: “L’unité fait la force”—unity makes strength.



And let us remember the Bible’s wisdom: “For it is not a nation of men we seek, but a nation of laws” (cf. Proverbs 29:4: “By justice a king gives a country stability”).

Daily Revelation Newspaper Daily Nation Zambia Smart Eagle





Zambia’s democracy, battered but unbroken, now stands at the edge of renewal.



—Amb. Anthony Mukwita

Author & International Relations Analyst