PROCHARTER FLIGHT MAKES SAFE BELLY LANDING AT KKIA





The Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) says all passengers aboard a ProCharter flight that experienced a landing gear malfunction while approaching Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) are safe.





The incident occurred at 11:30 hours on 25th August 2025, when the aircraft, originating from Jeki Landing Strip in Lower Zambezi, executed a belly landing and came to a controlled stop on the runway.





In a statement, ZACL noted that emergency response teams were immediately deployed and swiftly contained the situation.





All passengers and crew disembarked safely, with no injuries reported.



As a precautionary measure, and in line with standard aviation practice, a limited number of flights were temporarily rerouted while the aircraft was secured and safely moved.





ZACL confirmed that full operations at KKIA resumed within the stipulated recovery period.