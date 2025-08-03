Produce ‘ WHY ME’  Dead or Alive-  Nakacinda

NAKACINDA STARTS CASE TO HELP FIND OUT WHAT HAPPENED TO YOUTH WHYME





TEAM of lawyers for PF SG Rapheal Nakacinda have began a process to make the State account for the sudden disappearance of a President Hichilema’s top critic a youth Francis Kapwepwe also known as Why Me and have written to the Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha to compel the Zambia Police to release him.









Lawyers for Nakacinda wrote;



“Our client informed us that Mr Francis Kapwepwe remains missing, and he is feared dead, with no proof of life shown or demonstrated since he was abducted by Zambian Police on 2nd June 2025.”





“In view of the foregoing, our client has instructed us to demand as we now do from yourselves for the immediate release of Mr. Francis Kapwepwe within 24 hours from the date of receipt of this letter or that he be brought before court if he has been charged with any offence as it is believed that he is in the custody of the Zambia police who are holding him for commission of a suspected offence.”





“We are also instructed that failure to do so, our client will commence legal proceedings against yourselves for the illegal and unconstitutional detention of Mr Francis Kapwepwe.”