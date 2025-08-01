Prof Firoz Cachalia to be sworn in as acting police minister today





Prof Firoz Cachalia is set to be sworn in today at the Union Buildings as the new acting police minister.





His appointment follows the suspension of police minister Senzo Mchunu amid serious allegations of corruption and interference in police investigations.





Cachalia, a respected lawyer and former Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, will take charge during a critical period for the South African Police Service.





The swearing-in marks a key step in restoring trust and integrity within the country’s policing structures.