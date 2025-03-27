PROF LUO QUESTIONS UPND’s SUDDEN INTEREST IN WOMEN



…says women have been marginalized under UPND Government with only four of them appointed Cabinet Ministers





Lusaka… Wednesday March 26, 2025



Former Minister of Gender Professor Nkandu Luo has called upon Zambians to be vigilant and question the government’s intentions regarding the proposed constitutional amendments.





Prof. Luo said the process lacks inclusivity and transparency particularly when it comes to women’s participation.



She said previous attempts to amend the Constitution involved extensive consultations with citizens across the country.





Prof. Luo said it is a concern that the current process is rushed and lacks a clear budget allocation.



She has criticized the government for claiming that the amendments will benefit women yet no meaningful consultations have taken place.



Prof Luo has noted that women have been marginalized in the current administration with only four women holding ministerial positions, compared to one-third of the cabinet during her tenure.





She has also questioned the government’s sudden interest in women’s rights, particularly when the Ministry of Gender was reduced to a department under the Office of the Vice President.



“Where is the Ministry of Gender for us to be satisfied that the president loves us. We got a bill for Gender and equality, we still had to call for a commission. Once that Ministry was removed, the Gender Commission has never been established. What is in the Constitution of their party to ensure that women have not been given a platform,” Prof. Luo said.





“We had risen to one third in the Cabinet I served, but today we have four women, the Minister of lands, community development, Labour and justice. This is important for us to sit and reflect. We were privileged to have Presidents who introduced ministry of gender. It has been reduced to a department under the office of the vice president.”





She also points out that the Gender Commission has never been established, despite the existence of a bill.



Prof. Luo has since urged citizens to be cautious and not be misled by the government’s claims.





“We have not done any benchmarking or research… It is not possible for anybody like women to say we want proportional representation, We will lose out. Time has come for Zambians to reflect and ask questions and not allow to be used. Those women supporting the proposed amendments should go and read,” she stated.