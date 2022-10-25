PROF. MUNDIA MUYA IS THE NEW BOARD CHAIRPERSON FOR ZICTA

PROFESSOR MUNDIA MUYA’S CV

1. Professor of Engineering Construction Management / Civil Engineer

2. Former Dean of the School of Engineering at the University of Zambia

3. International Member of Global Infrastructure Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) Advisory

Council based in the United Kingdom

4. Past President of the Engineering Institution of Zambia

5. Past board member of the Engineering Registration Board

6. Previously served as Chairman of the Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company

7. Past chairman of National Housing Authority

8. Past chairman of Mulungushi International Conference Centre

9. Served as director on the board of Millennium Challenge Account Zambia (MCA-Z)

10. Past board member of Road Development Agency

11. Past board member of Zambia Centre for Dispute Resolution

12 Past board member of Road Contractors Company Limited

13 Served as board member on National Council for Construction board

14 Served as a trustee on the Kafue Gorge Regional Training Centre

15 Founding Executive Committee Member of the Zambian Branch of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators

16 Past member of the Expert Group of the Network of African Science Academies based in

Kenya

17 Served on the Senate of the University of Zambia

18 Was external examiner at Makerere University in Uganda

19 Served as Head of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Zambia

20 Past Chairman of the Editorial Board and Editor of The Zambian Engineer, Journal of the Engineering Institution of Zambia

21 Past Associate Editor of the University of Zambia Journal of Science and Technology. He is a civil engineer

EDUCATION

(a) 2004 – 2005, Postdoctoral Fellowship, Loughborough University, England, UK

(b) 1996 – 1999, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), Loughborough University, England, Uk

(c) 1989 – 1990, Master of Science (MSc), Loughborough University, England, UK

(d) 1981 – 1988, Bachelor of Civil Engineering (BEng), University of Zambia

(e) 1976 – 1980, Hillcrest Technical Secondary School, Livingstone, Zambia

(f) 1968 – 1975, Muoyo Primary School, Nalolo, Western Province, Zambia

1.1 FELLOWSHIPS / AWARDS / SCHOLARSHIPS

(a) 2004 – 2005, Commonwealth Postdoctoral Fellowship, Loughborough University, UK

(b) 1996 – 1999, Commonwealth Fellowship for PhD, Loughborough University, England

(c) 1989 – 1990, Chevening Scholarship for MSc, Loughborough University, England

(d) 1981 – 1988, GRZ Bursary to study at the University of Zambia

2 PROFESSIONAL INSTITUTIONS

2.1 MEMBERSHIP TO PROFESSIONAL INSTITUTIONS

(a) Fellow: Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) (UK), Membership No. 1437644

(b) Fellow: Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) (Zambia), Membership No. 00400

(c) Fellow: Zambia Academy of Sciences (ZaAS), (Zambia)

(d) Fellow: African Scientific Institute (ASI), Africa

(e) Registered Engineer: Engineering Registration Engineer, Membership No. 00502

(f) Member: American Society of Civil Engineers (USA), Membership No. 365539

(g) Member: Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (MCIArb) (UK), Membership No. 020393

(h) Member, Institute of Directors of Zambia (IoDZ), Membership No. M0160

3 KEY CONTRIBUTIONS TO PUBLIC LIFE

(a) Chairing the roadmap, conceptualisation, procurement and development of

US$35million Public Private Partnership East Park Retail Centre, the largest shopping

mall in Lusaka and in Zambia at Great East Road Campus of University of Zambia

(b) Chairing the development of Mulungushi International Conference Centre Master Plan

as Chairman of Mulungushi International Conference Centre. Mulungushi International

Conference Centre is now being re-developed following the Master Plan

(c) Chairing the development of Northgate Gardens next to SoS in Lusaka with

US$6.8million funding from Shelter Afrique

(d) The development of the first ever Engineering Institution of Zambia Strategic Plan that

led to the construction of the K43.6million Engineering Institution of Zambia

Headquarters on Show Society land in Lusaka when I served as President of the

Engineering Institution of Zambia