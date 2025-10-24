Prof. PLO Lumumba Speaks Out on Cameroon’s 2025 Elections !!!



Renowned Pan-Africanist Prof. PLO Lumumba has voiced strong concerns over the ongoing post-election tension in Cameroon.





“The time for the African Union and African Heads of State to come out and salvage Cameroon from destruction is now.





All credible sources are clear that Paul Biya lost the elections held on October 12, 2025, to Issa Tchiroma Bakary, yet, in a style he has perfected for the last 40 years, he is bent on defeating the people’s will.

African Union Commission Chairperson, talk now!”





His statement has since sparked widespread debate across the continent, with many calling for urgent intervention to preserve peace and democracy in Cameroon