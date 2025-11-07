PROFESSOR KASONSO’S MISGUIDED CRITICISM OF PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S DIPLOMACY ON TANZANIA





Self-styled political commentator Professor Jones K. Kasonso’s recent outburst against President Hakainde Hichilema’s stance on the ongoing situation in Tanzania is not only misplaced but also betrays a shallow understanding of regional diplomacy and Zambia’s longstanding commitment to peace and stability in the region.





Professor Kasonso’s claim that President Hichilema “took sides” in an unresolved Tanzanian conflict is both inaccurate and misleading. On the contrary, the President’s remarks — made in the context of regional solidarity and mutual commitment to peace — reflect Zambia’s traditional role as a neutral advocate for dialogue, stability, and good governance within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).





Since assuming office, President Hichilema has consistently pursued a foreign policy anchored on non-interference, mutual respect, and regional cooperation. His recent engagement with Tanzania was a continuation of that tradition, emphasizing the need for African leaders to resolve disputes through dialogue and consensus rather than confrontation.





To interpret such a message as “taking sides” is to misread both the tone and substance of Zambia’s diplomatic posture. The President’s call for peace and stability in Tanzania aligns squarely with Zambia’s historical role as a voice of moderation in regional affairs — from the liberation struggles of the 20th century to the contemporary challenges of governance and democracy.





It is unfortunate that Professor Kasonso chose to twist a message of unity into a tool for political sensationalism. Intellectual critique is healthy in any democracy, but it must be grounded in fact and context. Zambia cannot afford the luxury of misrepresenting constructive diplomacy as political interference, especially when our economic and security interests are intertwined with those of our neighbours.





President Hichilema’s leadership on the regional stage has earned Zambia renewed respect among its peers. His approach to diplomacy — quiet, firm, and principled — reflects the country’s enduring commitment to peace, cooperation, and regional progress.





In times of tension within the region, responsible voices should encourage calm and constructive engagement, not fuel division through careless commentary. Professor Kasonso’s criticism, unfortunately, falls into the latter category.





Zambia’s message remains clear: peace in Tanzania is peace for the region, and President Hichilema’s role is to support that outcome — not to take sides, but to stand for stability, dialogue, and unity.



By Mike Ntalasha



Ilelanga News