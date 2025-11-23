WHAT WE MEAN WHEN WE SAY LOADSHEDDING WILL BE A THING OF THE PAST



Progress on 600MW Thermal Power Plant Project in Sinazongwe





Government is pleased to announce that the 600MW thermal power plant project in Sinazongwe, Southern Province, is progressing satisfactorily, with construction activities underway.





Evergreen Energy Company Limited, a joint venture between Wonderful Group and United Capital Fertilizer Zambia Company Limited, is undertaking the project.





Upon completion, expected by mid-2026, the project is anticipated to significantly contribute to the country’s energy security and economic development.





The initiative is expected to create employment opportunities for thousands of Zambians, both during the construction phase and in permanent positions once operational.





Government reaffirms its commitment to supporting projects that align with the country’s energy diversification strategy and focus on renewable energy sources, and assures stakeholders of its continued support for this vital project.



Information and Media Director Spokesperson Mr. Henry Kapata has more in the video: