Happy Labour Day



Project 2026 and Beyond- the commitments to workers.



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



● All taxes to be reduced to 15% and below;

( except for sin taxes. Sin taxes are excise taxes specifically levied on goods and services considered harmful or undesirable, like tobacco, alcohol, and gambling or luxury items ).



● Pay as You Earn ( PAYE) K5,000(0.00%), K5,100 -K10,000 (10%), K10,100 and above (15%).



● Loans owed by public service workers will be forgiven as this is the Lord’s Jubilee year.



● All outstanding allowances owed to public service workers, leave benefits, settling allowances,housing, rural hardship, repatriation allowances, double class, and responsibility allowances will be paid and cleared.



● Microfinance loans owed by public service workers will be transferred to the Public Service Micro Finance Company (PSMFC) in preparation for a debt swap.



Restructure microfinance lenfing that has become predatory and become a debt trap sending workers into mental health and self harm.





The current microfinance loans attract unaffordable and high interest rates.



● Clear pension benefits and repatriation allowances owed to retirees and other categories. This will also help free institutions houses that are currently occupied by the category of former or retired workers.



● Aggressive revival of the Zambia National Building Society (ZNBS) to provide mortgage loans to public service workers and Zambians.



● Aggressive revival of the National Housing Aughority ( NHA) to build low-income decent housing especially in urban cities and towns where rentals for decent accommodation remain extremely high and unaffordable for workers.



● to halt proliferation of duplicated labour unions to strengthen the voice of workers.



● immediate reinstatement of victimized workers, halt and reverse transfers aimed at constructive dismissals.



● re-unite families that have been set apart by work. Married couples working in the public service must not be not separated on account of transfers.



● Revamp and refinance of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIMA) to give access to quality health, prompt diagnosis and quality treatment.



Project 2026, a plan,NOT for elections, but for generations.



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Project 2026 and Beyond