Prominent Emirati Academic Calls For Closure Of U.S. Military Bases In The UAE.



“They Are a Burden, Not a Strategic Asset”



Dr. Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a political science professor at UAE University and a former adviser to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, has publicly called for a reassessment of the United States military presence on Emirati soil.





In remarks reported by Reuters, Dr. Abdulla stated that the UAE had demonstrated its ability to defend itself during the recent Iranian attacks without relying on foreign forces. He argued that the current phase requires serious consideration of the future of U.S. military bases on Emirati soil.





Dr. Abdulla clarified, however, that he was not questioning the broader U.S.-UAE relationship, saying it would continue to expand. His call was specifically to review the value that U.S. bases add to the UAE’s national defense strategy.





He also noted that what the UAE needs is continued access to advanced American weapons and defense technology, while the question of foreign military bases on its soil is a separate matter entirely.





The UAE is home to approximately 3,500 U.S. troops and al-Dhafra airbase, a site shared between the United States, France, and the Emirates. The U.S. maintains at least 19 military sites across the Middle East, eight of which are considered permanent.





It is important to note that these remarks represent the personal views of an academic commentator and former adviser. No official policy statement has been issued by the UAE government regarding a change in its defense posture or the status of U.S. bases.





Sources: Reuters I Middle East Eye I Middle East Monitor I Mediaite

April 20, 2026



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