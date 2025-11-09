Prominent Lawyer Makebi Zulu meets with Constitutional Lawyer and State Counsel, Mr. John Sangwa, S.C.

Prominent Lawyer Makebi Zulu writes;



“Earlier today, we convened a consultative meeting with Constitutional Lawyer and State Counsel, Mr. John Sangwa, S.C., who has taken the commendable initiative to mobilise citizens under a new movement dedicated to advancing constitutionalism, accountability, and meaningful change in anticipation of the 2026 general elections.





Our deliberations focused on the growing national sentiment that Zambia requires a renewed trajectory one anchored in the rule of law, economic revitalisation, and a government that genuinely serves its people. We took particular interest in understanding the vision and underlying motivations of this movement, and we applaud the effort to reawaken civic consciousness at a time when many citizens feel marginalised and disenchanted.





Over recent months, we have received an overwhelming number of appeals from citizens across the country, urging us to consider offering ourselves for higher leadership in 2026.

In response, we have embarked upon a broad-based consultation process involving stakeholders, opinion leaders, civil society representatives, and ordinary citizens. This undertaking is not driven by personal ambition, but by a sincere commitment to listen, to understand the prevailing concerns, and to explore how we might collectively restore hope and dignity to our nation.





The engagement with State Counsel Sangwa formed part of this wider consultative effort. It is evident that Zambia requires a unity of purpose among all who are committed to justice, fairness, and economic empowerment for our people. Whether through political parties, civic movements, or citizen-led initiatives, the call for genuine transformation is growing louder by the day.





As these consultations progress, we remain firmly guided by the principle that leadership must be rooted in service, not self-interest, in listening, not imposition and in the restoration of public confidence in our institutions, not their erosion.





To the people of Zambia, we wish to reiterate, we are listening. And together, we shall forge a new path one that restores prosperity, integrity, and enduring hope for our beloved country.



MZ