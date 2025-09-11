Propaganda Won’t Divide Us, Simuuwe Stood for Zambia, Not Against Diplomacy





By Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo



The recent story alleging that “senior UPND officials are calling for the removal of Mark Simuuwe” is nothing but calculated propaganda designed by opposition elements to mislead the public and create divisions in the ruling party. No such demand has come from within the UPND leadership said a UPND senior Member.





The truth is simple, Mr. Simuuwe spoke out against undiplomatic conduct, stood up for Zambia’s sovereignty, and did not violate any law. Those who twist this into a scandal are the ones undermining the nation.





Let us remind ourselves what prompted this entire debate. U.S. Ambassador Michael Gonzales announced, in May 2025, that the U.S. would cut US$50 million in health aid due to alleged “systemic theft” of medical supplies in Zambia. He made these remarks publicly, and not through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the proper channel under diplomatic protocol.





While the theft of drugs is a serious issue that must be addressed, diplomacy requires that such concerns be raised respectfully, not in a way that embarrasses a sovereign nation. Mr. Simuuwe rightly responded, calling such remarks undiplomatic and a violation of Zambia’s dignity and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961.





The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961), which governs ambassadors everywhere, is crystal clear. Article 41(1) states: “They also have a duty not to interfere in the internal affairs of that State.” Article 41(2) further directs that “All official business with the receiving State… shall be conducted with or through the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.” By those standards, it was not Mr. Simuuwe who broke the rules, but the Ambassador who stepped outside proper diplomatic practice. The UPND Media Director was therefore correct to remind him of these principles.





The opposition is exploiting the issue to create confusion in the UPND and undermine President Hichilema, but Zambians can see through the propaganda. Simuuwe’s stance was not shameful, he was defending Zambia’s sovereignty, not attacking its partners.





The UPND values its partnership with the U.S. and other allies, but partnership must be based on mutual respect, not subordination. Simuuwe’s defense of Zambia shows patriotism, while the opposition’s propaganda only reveals their desperation.