PROPERTIES WORTH OVER K100MILLION FORFEITURED TO STATE AS HIGH COURT RESTATES INTERNATIONAL STANDARD ON ASSET RECOVERY

The Lusaka High Court has delivered a decisive judgement in which properties valued at over ZMW 100 million which were proceeds of crime have been forfeited to the State.

The judgement follows an application made by the Anti- Corruption Commission a for Non-Conviction Based Forfeiture made pursuant to Section 29 and 31 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No 19 of 2012, in a matter in which a Zambian owned company namely Pittscon Zambia Limited and its directors amassed properties between 2018 and 2022 through contracts awarded to the company for periodic road maintenance under the Ministry of Local Government and Housing.