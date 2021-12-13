PROPHET ANTHONY MWAFULIRWA’S MESSAGE TO HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

!!!..Once more Congratulations for God given victory..!!!

This is an Official Sacred Message from Prophet Anthony Mwafulirwa to Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema regarding to the Crisis in the World Economy & the whole world is still sick. Mr President always remember that the people of Zambia voted for you just to bring change & atleast to reduce high cost standard of living. As church we are praying so hard for your leadership to flourish and prolife.

Mr President Sir. For two Sundays as church we have been praying for your leadership and Zambia at Large.

1Timothy 2:1-2… SAYS…I urge you, first of all, to pray for all people. Ask God to help them; intercede on their behalf, and give thanks for them. Pray this way for kings and all who are in authority so that we can live peaceful and quiet lives marked by godliness and dignity.

I Pray for God to give you Heavy Security, Focus, Wisdom & His decisions according to God’s leading plan.

According to Romans 13:1…SAYS… For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God.

It is important to remember that leadership face spiritual battles and opposition that they may not be aware of.

For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. (Ephesians 6:12)

If you do not have a biblical worldview, you can pray for your minds to align with God’s Word. Rather than Seeking wrong advise but we can fight POVERTY IN ZAMBIA through the power of prayer.

God has revealed His Glory to all Nations. God of Power and Might, Wisdom and Justice, through you authority is rightly administered, laws are enacted, and judgment is decreed.

Kindly Ask Churches to stand with you in Prayers. OUR NATION NEED PRAYERS

Mr President Sir kindly invest more in Agriculture, support farming & put so much attention to farming…help & encourage farmers to reduce importation… let the youth be empowered for farming because 85% percentage of what we eat most comes from farming.. 2022, it can be a year Prosperity but if don’t do this, things will be very expensive even meal mealie will be very expensive which will let cause alot of complaints among the citizens.

It’s hurts me so much to see most of food we eat are imported by Foreign shops doesn’t it mean we don’t have land in Zambia. We can have better market in Zambia by promoting our Zambian products & traditional food that also be exported to South Africa, Uk, USA, CHINA and etc.

Mr President Sir Please Fight hard to make sure there is no shortages of fuel & electricity for these two helps alot things to occur.

Finally, Mr President Sir Politics it’s about Perception & Criticism. (1). About Perception: We love you sir and take time to hear what people are complaining or crying because it’s them that give votes. I know it’s hard to lead 18million and above people. But try hear the cry of the farmers, Civil Servant’s salaries must at-least increase & the living cost must be reasonable. Things are very expensive & there is not enough money in the circulation system. As a Man of God I receive alot of complaints because they come for prayers. We love you Sir…

About Criticism.. Kindly love those who are Criticising you Sir because sometimes critics comes by jealous or to give you more Wisdom. If it’s possible Mr President Sir working as a team with the churches is very important because you can’t separate God with His & it’s also His creation. If it’s possible let God bless your leadership like the leadership of Levy Mwanawasa, Michael Sata, Paul Kagame, His Excellency former president Peter Magufuli & etc…

Kindly Ask also Men of God & Churches to work with you & contiue to stand with you in Prayers. OUR NATION NEED PRAYERS.

GOD RICHLY BLESS YOU FATHER..!!!