Prophet Magaya Tells Followers To Come For “Night Of Turnaround,” Insists Jail And Trial Are For Benefit Of His Spirit

Come For Night Of Turnaround: Jailed Prophet Magaya Tells Followers, Insists Trials Are For Benefit Of His Spirit

Prophet Walter Magaya has urged his followers to attend the upcoming Night of Turnaround, declaring that his current legal troubles are part of his spiritual journey. Speaking through an audio message shared on the PHD Ministries WhatsApp group, Magaya said his detention and pending trial were necessary for the “growth and sanctification” of his spirit.

The embattled preacher has been in custody since his dramatic arrest on Saturday, 1 November 2025, at his prayer mountain. He faces five counts of rape and 13 counts of fraud. His wife, Tendai Magaya, was granted bail of US$500 (R9,600) by Harare regional magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa on Monday, 3 November 2025.

However, the magistrate ruled that she had no jurisdiction to grant Prophet Magaya bail in the rape case as it is classified under the Third Schedule of serious offences.

A Spiritual Test, Says Magaya

Despite his incarceration, Prophet Magaya managed to address his flock directly. In an audio message circulated on the PHD Ministries WhatsApp group, the spiritual leader framed his ordeal as a divine test. He passionately appealed to his followers, assuring them that his suffering was for a higher purpose.

In his message to followers, Prophet Magaya described his ordeal as a divine trial that would ultimately strengthen him and his ministry.

“I am carrying a big cross right now which is necessary for growth and deliverance of your life. Come for the Night of Turnaround,” said Magaya.

“The trial I am facing is for the benefit of my spirit, sanctification, and uplift.”

Magaya was fasting and praying in the days leading up to the annual event, which is scheduled for Friday, 7 November 2025, at PHD Ministries headquarters in Waterfalls, Harare.

Night Of Turnaround To Go Ahead

Despite the arrest of their leader, PHD Ministries has confirmed that the Night of Turnaround will proceed as planned. The event, one of the largest on the church’s calendar, has historically drawn thousands of followers from countries including South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique, and Namibia.

PHD Overseer Admire Mango said postponing the event was never an option. He told H-Metro,

“The Night of Turnaround will go ahead, regardless of our leader’s current situation,” said Mango.

“We respect the laws of our country and await the course of justice. This is a phase beyond our control but we trust that God is in complete command.”

Mango further encouraged the congregation to remain steadfast in faith and continue praying for Magaya’s freedom.

On Sunday, senior church leader Timothy Marasha delivered a sermon inspired by Luke 4:1, reminding congregants that even Jesus faced trials before fulfilling his mission.