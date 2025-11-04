Prophet Magaya’s Bodyguard Defrauded Me Of US$6 000- Musician Ti Gonzi

In a desperate public plea, award-winning rapper Ti Gonzi has accused a bodyguard for Prophet Walter Magaya of defrauding him of US$6 000 (approx. R108 000) after allegedly selling him a fake car.

The “Kure Kure Kure” hitmaker, whose real name is Tinashe Gonzara, took to social media on 4 November 2025, writing an emotional open letter directly to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying he had “run out of options” to recover his money.

The musician said he bought the car at Yadah Hotel, where Magaya’s ministry is based, and later discovered it was unregistered with fake plates. What followed, he says, was a year of frustration, threats, and broken promises.

“He Sold Me A Fake Car And Vanished”

In his detailed letter to the president, Ti Gonzi laid bare how the deal began and how it went wrong. He wrote:

“Your Excellency, I write to you as a citizen who has ran out of options to be able to recover my US$6 000 I lost in the hands of that man besides Walter Magaya in handcuffs. He sold me an unregistered car with fake number plates only to start running away from me just a day after I discovered the problem.”

According to him, the seller — whom he later identified as Tapiwa Chikondo, allegedly a bodyguard for Magaya — initially promised to reverse the deal.

“He told me he was gonna return my money and take his car back and he ran away from me for over a year now. VTS took my car.”

Ti Gonzi said the car was impounded after it was discovered to be unregistered and possibly linked to fraudulent activities.

“This is the first time I am seeing his face and his name is Tapiwa Chikondo. He is said to be Walter Magaya’s security.”

“I Went To Prophet Magaya Himself — But He Avoided Me”

The musician said he made several attempts to get help directly from Prophet Magaya. He described being brushed aside after initially receiving a small token for fuel.

“I tried to reach out to Walter Magaya for help but I only got 30 US for fuel and he asked me to come the next day and he avoided me since then.”

He said he approached both the Waterfalls Police Station and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC). Despite being told the investigation was complete, he claims there has been no outcome.

“I have reported my case to the Waterfalls police station and the anti-corruption of Zimbabwe. The anti-corruption told me they are done with the investigations six months ago but up to this day I have no idea on what to do.”

The rapper’s tone turned emotional as he described feeling cornered and unsafe:

“I have been threatened but I have always believed and I know we have a great president and Nyika inovakwa nevanavayo (a country is built by its own citizens). I have my agreements of sale and everything. Please help Mr President.”

Chikondo Already In Court On Separate Charges

The man Ti Gonzi named — Tapiwa Felix Chikondo — appeared in a Harare court on 3 November 2025, a day before Ti Gonzi’s plea went viral. Chikondo, a 34-year-old serving soldier in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), was handcuffed to Prophet Magaya when they appeared together.

He faces charges of assaulting police officers and obstructing justice after allegedly attacking detectives who went to Magaya’s Waterfalls prayer mountain to arrest the prophet.

According to a police report:

“He shouted that we had no permission to be where we were since the place was his. He then charged towards Detective Assistant Inspector Chifamba and pushed him to the ground before we managed to restrain and handcuff him.”

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti opposed bail, saying Chikondo had “a propensity to commit violent offences” and another pending case at Waterfalls Police Station for defeating the course of justice.

Public Reaction And Next Steps

The post quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions online. One X user commented:

“It’s not funny — he’s desperate,”

while another wrote:

“Welcome to the teapot-shaped country where a whole President can be asked to help settle a private matter.”

As of publication, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and ZACC have not publicly confirmed any update on Ti Gonzi’s complaint.

The musician maintains he has all relevant documents proving the transaction and insists he will not give up.

“I know justice will prevail one day. I just need help to be heard.”