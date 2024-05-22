PROPHET SHEPHERD BUSHIRI BECOMES THE FIRST BLACK MAN IN SOUTHERN AFRICA TO CONSTRUCT A TOURISTIC AND COMMERCIAL CITY, THE GOSHEN CITY.

What appeared

like just a mere talk is turning into a reality as a young African born man, Prophet Shephard Bushiri is building a Smart City in Malawi know as THE GOSHEN CITY.

The Goshen City

whose Corporate Brand name has already won The Middle East and North Africa Award MENAA, as the BEST EMERGING BRAND while still in its phase of its construction will boost up the Tourism Industry of Malawi due to the luxurious Designs of Hotels and other modern buildings that are being constructed in the Goshen City Project site, near the Lake Malawi.

Different foreign investors and business owners are already already making bids to buy apartments, shops, factory warehouses for their commercial activities that they want to establish and develop and make profits in Goshen City after its completion.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

is as well constructing GOSHEN CITY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, which will serve as a hub for receiving and sending international tourists, commodities, products, and other business transaction services in the Goshen City.

Some of the infrastructures that are being constructed in the Goshen City are High Schools, Universities institutions, Hospitals, Hotels, Conferences Centers, Business Square Markets, Apartments, Beach Resorts and recreation centers.

Goshen City

has already successfully ensured food security through its GOSHEN CITY FARMS that has fed hundreds of thousands of Malawians who were affected due to famine that has affected the whole country of Malawi.

– Ojp TV