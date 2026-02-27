Prophet Walter Magaya Linked to Drug Scandal After Police Raid at Yadah Hotel

The founder of PHD Ministries, Prophet Walter Magaya, has been drawn into a widening drug trafficking scandal following a police raid at his hotel

Police Detectives reportedly uncovered a substantial stash of medicines during a search operation at Yadah Hotel, triggering criminal proceedings against the establishment.

Director Admits to Charges

Appearing before Harare magistrate Lisa Mutendereki, the hotel — represented by director Donald Makuvaza — admitted to charges of possessing unregistered and unapproved complementary medicines. The matter has been postponed to March 10 for plea recording.

Prosecutors allege that the hotel unlawfully kept a wide range of pharmaceutical products without the necessary regulatory clearance.

Tip-Off Leads to CID Raid

According to court papers seen by The Herald, the investigation began on November 15 last year after detectives from CID Headquarters in Harare received information about suspected illegal medicines being stored in one of the hotel rooms.

Officers identified themselves upon arrival and conducted a detailed search of the premises. During the operation, they reportedly found large quantities of various medicines, including antibiotics, antifungal creams, antiviral treatments, injections and other pharmaceutical products.

Among the items recovered were metronidazole, clotrimazole, acyclovir topical cream, fluconazole tablets, cotrimoxazole pills, miconazole nitrate vaginal cream, CO Q10 vascular care supplements, sodium bicarbonate injections, Stillen Aupatillin injections and restorative lip balm.

Prescription Forms Raise Questions

Investigators also seized Compounded Prescription Weekly forms which allegedly indicated that the medicines were meant for an individual identified as Happiness Mavindire.

The State maintains that the hotel had no lawful authority to possess either the unregistered drugs or the complementary medicines found on the premises.

The latest development marks yet another legal challenge for Walter Magaya, whose name has repeatedly surfaced in controversy in the past weeks.