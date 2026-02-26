PROPHETESS SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS FOR HIDING HUSBAND’S SKELETON FOR TWO YEARS





IN a case that has stunned the nation, 51-year-old Silvia Mutaba Kalaba was this Wednesday afternoon convicted by the Lusaka High Court for manslaughter and sentenced to 15 years’ simple imprisonment for the death of her husband, George Kalaba (also known as Ba Zanaco), whose skeletal remains were discovered in their matrimonial bedroom after being kept hidden for nearly two years.





The grim discovery was made in January 2025 at the couple’s residence in Garden Luangwa Compound, Lusaka, following a report by the deceased’s elder brother, Emmanuel Kalaba, who raised concerns after being denied access to his brother since July 2023. Investigators found the skeletal remains on the matrimonial bed, carefully concealed under a bedsheet.





During the proceedings, the court heard that Silvia Kalaba, a self-proclaimed prophetess, claimed she had been instructed by a “ritualist” in Tanzania to keep her husband’s body for spiritual purposes. She alleged that the act was intended to perform miracles, accumulate wealth, and await the resurrection of her husband.





The court ruled that Silvia Kalaba’s actions constituted gross negligence leading to the unlawful death of her husband, a conclusion that warranted the sentence imposed today.





Three of the couple’s children, Wendy, Sandra, and Natasha, along with a neighbour, Preteria Musela, had previously pleaded guilty in 2025 to amended charges of failing to report a death. Other co-defendants, including a so-called “prayer warrior” friend, were also implicated in assisting with the concealment of the body.





The case has sparked nationwide outrage and debate, with attention focused on religious practices and the protection of vulnerable individuals within households. The conviction highlights the authority’s commitment to ensuring justice is served, regardless of social status, claims of spiritual instruction, or public perception.



NPA

PR UNIT