*Proposed Constitutional Amendments Key in Social and Economic Development — Minister Mbangweta*



Mongu, 19 May 2025 — Western Province Minister Hon. Kapelwa Mbangweta(MP) this morning featured on Radio Liseli’s breakfast show, where he discussed the government’s proposed constitutional amendments and their potential impact on citizens in Western Province and the nation at large.





During the live program, Hon. Mbangweta outlined the key objectives of the proposed amendments, citing enhanced political representation, equitable resource distribution, and strengthened governance as central goals.





He stressed the significance of revising constituency boundaries in line with the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s delimitation report, describing it as a critical step toward effective public service delivery in expansive provinces like Western.





“Smaller and well-defined constituencies will help bring government services closer to the people, and this will certainly steer development nearer to all,”





He further welcomed the proposed reservation of parliamentary seats for women, youths, and persons with disabilities, calling it a progressive move toward inclusive governance.



“This guarantees that marginalized groups will no longer be left out of the decision-making process. It will promote inclusive development.”





Addressing the proposal that requires ministers to vacate office 90 days before a general election, the Minister said the amendment aims to ensure fairness in the electoral process.



“It levels the playing field and prevents the abuse of public resources during the election period, giving all a fair ground.”





Other matters raised during the discussion included the inclusion of Members of Parliament in council decision-making, the clarification of timelines for hearing election petitions, and the removal of term limits for mayors and council chairpersons to align with other elected offices.





Hon. Mbangweta urged the public to remain engaged and informed as the co