Proposed Lineup for Tonse Alliance in the 2026 General Elections



Senior Positions

1. _Edgar Lungu_: Chairman (Chief Advisor)

2. _Danny Pule_: Vice Chairman (Deputy Chief Advisor)





Junior Positions (Ground Work)

1. _Kelvin Fube Bwalya KBF_: President (Presidential Candidate)

2. _Given Lubinda_: Vice President (Administration)

3. _Sean Tembo_: Vice President (Politics) (Presidential running mate)

4. _Raphael Nakachimba_: Secretary General

5. _Mumbi Phiri_: Deputy Secretary General

6. _Emmanuel Mwamba_: Alliance Spokesperson (Information Chairperson)

7. _Brian Mundubile_: Legal Chairperson





I propose maintaining the Chairman and Vice Chairman positions as more senior in protocol than the Presidential Candidate and running mate. This is because President Lungu and Mr. Pule have already occupied these positions, and replacing them or lowering their status would be disrespectful.





Protocol for Addressing the Team

1. The Chairman (Chief Advisor)

2. The Vice Chairman (Deputy Chief Advisor)

3. The President

4. The Vice President (Administration)

5. The Vice President (Politics)

6. The Secretary General





I recommend Mr. Lubinda for Vice President (Administration) due to his exceptional leadership experience in PF. His guidance has ensured PF remains intact.





Mr. Sean Tembo is an excellent choice for Vice President (Politics) and running mate. He has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills in articulating issues and responding to tough questions from the media and Zambians. His loyalty to the Chairman is also noteworthy.



I propose KBF as President and Presidential Candidate due to his exceptional articulation skills and ability to respond to challenging questions from journalists and callers.





Key Considerations

1. Undecided Voters: Some registered voters are not affiliated with UPND or PF (Tonse Alliance). These voters prioritize policies and are largely educated. Most reside in Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces, which are swing states in Zambia. Voters in these provinces make informed decisions based on policies and the current political landscape.

2. Dissatisfied UPND Members: There are some UPND voters, loyalties, or members who voted for them in 2026 and are not satisfied with UPND’s performance so far. These voters can be convinced if Tonse(PF) chooses a leader who can articulate policies clearly and how a country can be run differently by pointing out UPND mistakes.





KBF’s book has been widely read, and I believe he can convincingly persuade undecided voters to support the opposition. His exceptional articulation skills and strategic thinking make him an ideal candidate.





Powerful media houses are concentrated in Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces, providing an opportunity to influence other provinces and secure a victory. KBF is a skilled strategist, and we need a presidential candidate who can persuade undecided voters beyond PF and UPND loyalists.



I hope Mr. Bwalya is given this opportunity; I believe he has the potential to excel.