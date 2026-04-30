Prosecutors Say D4vd Used a Chainsaw to Cut Up Celeste Rivas’ Body, the Evidence is Overwhelming

D4vd promoted his debut album Withered on social media around the same time that prosecutors allege Celeste Rivas was last seen at his Hollywood Hills rental. He has multiple social media posts from April 23, 2025, where he is focused on music content and ongoing album promotion.

D4vd’s social media activity during that period was largely centered on the rollout of his debut project, according to TMZ. Prosecutors allege that April 23, 2025, was also the day he invited 14-year-old Celeste Rivas to his rented home in the Hollywood Hills.

On TikTok, D4vd shared multiple clips tied to the release of Withered. The videos show him dancing, reacting to tracks, and maintaining an upbeat tone as the album promotion continued in the following days.

Prosecutors allege D4vd killed Celeste using a sharp instrument after she reportedly threatened to expose their sexual relationship and harm his music career. These claims are part of court filings connected to the case.

During the same period, some viewers pointed out what appeared to be red ink shaped like a cross on the palm of one of his hands in several videos. The detail was visible across multiple posts reviewed from his account.

D4vd has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. His legal team states he was not responsible for Celeste Rivas’s death as proceedings continue.