Prospective jurors in Diddy case say they have seen video of him allegedly ass@ulting a woman

Prospective jurors in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ s£.x trafficking trial acknowledged being familiar with allegations against the hip-hop mogul, seeing a video of him allegedly assaulting a woman, and hearing a comedian joke about baby oil that prosecutors say was found in his residences.

In a 26th-floor courtroom in Lower Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian questioning 32 prospective jurors one-by-one, a process known as voir dire, in a bid to seat a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates who can be fair and impartial to both sides despite heavy media coverage of the case.

Opening statements are scheduled for May 12.

Subramanian deemed 19 qualified to serve – including two who said they were fans of 1990s hip-hop – and the rest were dismissed. More will be questioned on Tuesday, and jury selection is expected to finish by the end of the week.

The judge’s goal is to choose 45 potential jurors who are qualified to serve, and lawyers for both sides will then have the opportunity to dismiss jurors without stating a reason.

With Combs looking on wearing dark glasses and sporting a salt-and-pepper goatee, one juror said they had seen a video on the news that showed Combs allegedly assaulting someone in a hotel. Subramanian decided that juror, referred to as Juror No. 5, was qualified for the panel after they assured the judge they would be a “blank slate entering this courtroom.”

A prospective juror was dismissed after writing in a screening questionnaire that a still image they had seen below a news headline of a woman on the floor in a hotel hallway and Combs standing near her “could be damning evidence.”

Last year, CNN broadcast surveillance footage of what it said was a 2016 incident in which Combs attacked his former girlfriend, the R&B singer Casandra Ventura, in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel. Combs apologized after the footage aired.

The jury will be anonymous, which is frequently the case in high-profile trials in which jurors could face threats or harassment if their identities are known.

Prosecutors have said the incident depicted in the hotel surveillance video was evidence of how Combs used force and threats over a two-decade period to coerce women to take part in days-long, drug-fueled sexual performances with male sex workers, which the mogul called “Freak Offs.”

Prosecutors say employees of Combs’ business empire helped the “Freak Offs,” including by booking hotel rooms, buying controlled substances and other items used during sex, and helping him cover up the activity. During raids of Combs’ homes, authorities found drugs and 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant, prosecutors said.

One prospective juror said they had “liked” a video on social media in which a comedian joked about Combs and baby oil.

“I remember liking it because I thought it was funny,” said the juror, who Subramanian decided was qualified after they said they would be able to put the video aside and be impartial.

Combs’ lawyers say the hotel surveillance video depicted a domestic dispute over infidelity and was not evidence of sex trafficking. They are expected to argue that the s£xual activity described by prosecutors was consensual.

If convicted on all counts, Diddy faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and could face life in prison.