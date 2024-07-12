PROTEA HOTEL WAITER   REPORTED EDITH NAWAKWI TO POLICE FOR SEDITION

A WAITER at Protea Hotel narrated how he reported Forum for Democracy and Development president Edith Nawakwi to police for seditious practices after he watched her in a clip accusing government of being behind Petauke lawmaker Emmanuel Jay Banda.

Given Mayumbelo, 41, said after watching the Facebook clip of Ms Nawakwi and hearing what she uttered, he felt bad that she was accusing Government of abducting citizens.

Mr Mayumbelo said he was saddened that “mother [Ms Nawakwi] said the government is abducting people,” he said.

This is in case Nawakwi is accused of seditious practises and appearing before senior magistrate Irene Wishimanga.

Mr Mayumbelo testified that on May 25 this year around 12:00, he was at work and got his phone before checking what was on social media where he saw a video which disturbed his mind.

“I saw the video on Jay cool page and there was a picture of madam Nawakwi and I head what she was talking about she was saying she woke up in the morning with a lot of sadness because Jay Banda was being abducted by the state of Zambia.

“She went on to say that Hakainde has thrown us back way in the dark ages where people used to wake up in the morning and found archbishop has been murdered and a lawyer going to the Copperbelt to defend the case has gone missing,” he said.

Mr Mayumbelo said Ms Nawakwi further said that “HH has taken them back to those days in his regime”.

“She also said that nothing should happen to Jay may you take him back to the nation and parliament. She said let not anything happen to young jay and what will happen it’s the state of the republic of Zambia”.

He said people made bad comments about the clip viewed by 4,000 people.

“From there, it didn’t take time I said let me seek help at the police station, I went at force headquarters. I saw that the post was disturbing and the people may rise against the government.

“I told the police that I wanted to report a certain video”.

