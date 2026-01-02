Protect your voters’ cards, priest urges Catholics after Archbishop Alick Banda’s summons

Protect your voters’ cards, priest urges Catholics after Alick Banda’s summons



A CHINGOLA-based Catholic priest has urged Catholics across the country to take care of their voters’ cards ahead of this year’s general election, saying they should use the ballot to protest the summoning of Archbishop Alick Banda to the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).





Fr Augustine Mwewa, who is also president of the Local Catholic Clergy in Zambia, said Catholics angered by the move against Archbishop Banda should channel their frustration through voting.





Fr Mwewa charged that the UPND administration had decided to ‘declare war’ on Catholics by summoning the Archbishop.

He claimed the summons was another form of mingalato (tactics) by the government aimed at silencing voices critical of its leadership.





“We will not allow anyone to intimidate us. It is a pity the government has chosen to declare war against the Catholic Church. The government has been saying that it will be using different mingalato, this is the mingalato we are seeing,” he said.





Fr Mwewa further rated the UPND administration’s performance at one out of 10 since it assumed office in 2021.





“The government doesn’t want divergent views because it has not performed as promised. Out of 10, I can give them one or two but they are claiming that they have performed,” he stated.





He warned that government could use the cyber law against Christians but they should not be shaken.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 2, 2026