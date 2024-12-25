Protests Erupt In Mozambique After Daniel Chapo Is Named President In Court Ruling

The streets of Maputo, Mozambique, have once again become a battleground as protests reignite following the Constitutional Court’s decision to uphold the controversial victory of ruling party candidate Daniel Chapo in the October presidential election.

The protests, which turned violent when preliminary results were announced, have only intensified as opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane continues to challenge the legitimacy of the election outcome, accusing authorities of rigging the vote in favour of the Frelimo party.

Protesters Demand Justice Amid Growing Violence

Demonstrators, undeterred by heavy security measures, have taken to the streets chanting Mondlane’s name, burning tyres, erecting road barricades, and clashing with police forces. Authorities have responded with tear gas to disperse the crowds, escalating tensions further.

The unrest has turned deadly, with over 110 fatalities reported by local monitoring group Plataforma Decide. Allegations against the police claim that many of these deaths resulted from excessive force. However, police commander Bernardino Rafael defended his officers, stating they acted in self-defence under attack.

Opposition Leader in Exile Calls for Change

Venâncio Mondlane, who fled the country after the killing of two of his aides in October, has continued to rally his supporters from exile. In a recent social media post, he warned of a potential “popular uprising” if the election results were not overturned. Despite his absence, his influence remains strong, fueling ongoing demonstrations across the country.

In an interview earlier this month, the 50-year-old evangelical pastor reiterated his refusal to accept the results, describing them as a blatant manipulation of the electoral process.

Election Results Revisited, But Disputes Persist

The Constitutional Court’s recent ruling slightly revised Chapo’s margin of victory, reducing his vote share from an initial 71% to 65%, while Mondlane’s share increased from 20% to 24%. However, the adjustments have done little to quell allegations of electoral fraud.

International observers have also criticized the election, citing irregularities such as altered figures during the vote count. Meanwhile, the electoral commission has denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the process was free and fair.

The unrest has disrupted daily life in Maputo and surrounding areas. The normally bustling streets have turned eerily quiet, with businesses shuttered and residents staying indoors for safety. This stark change reflects the severity of the ongoing crisis, which has persisted since protests began on October 21.