PROTESTS SHOULD PROCEED-ARCHBISHOP BANDA

PROTESTS SHOULD PROCEED- Bishop Alick Banda



Archdiocese of Lusaka Bishop Alick Banda says the Presidency is playing with fire, and Zambia’s stability and wellbeing is way too important for the kind of reckless political experimentation that the country is being subjected to.





And the Archdiocese of Lusaka has urged all the faithful to join a peaceful demonstration to bear witness to their commitment to a Zambia where laws serve the people, not oppress them, and where leaders govern with humility, not with unchecked power.





The bishop said the protests where not an act of defiance but an expression.



“This gathering is not an act of defiance, but an expression of the citizens’ constitutional right to speak against injustice and to affirm the values of participation, accountability, and respect for human dignity.”





“As Catholics, our faith calls us to be peacemakers and defenders of the truth. The Gospel reminds us that justice and merey walk hand in hand, and that silence in the face of oppression is itself a form of complicity.”





He said, “Let our presence be marked by prayer, discipline, and unity. Carry yourselves with dignity, remembering that our strength lies not in violence but in the moral authority of truth.





We call upon every Catholic to recognize that this moment requires courage. The Freedom Statue, a symbol of sacrifice and liberation, is the fitting place for us to gather and proclaim that Zambia belongs to her people, not to oppressive laws. May the Lord bless our efforts, guide our steps, and grant us the wisdom to act with love and justice. Together, let us stand for truth, for freedom, and for the future of our beloved nation.”