PROVIDE CLEAR INFORMATION UPDATES TO CITIZENS ON DEVELOPMENTAL PROGRAMMES, GOVERNMENT CHALLENGES PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICERS

PROVIDE CLEAR INFORMATION UPDATES TO CITIZENS ON DEVELOPMENTAL PROGRAMMES, GOVERNMENT CHALLENGES PROS



CHOMA: The Government has called on public relations officers (PROs) in all 116 Local Authorities to provide a clear communication framework that will provide accurate, timely, and impactful information to Citizens on various developmental and empowerment projects.





Minister of Information and Media Hon. Cornelus Mweetwa, MP, further stressed that PROs should play a pivotal role in ensuring that citizens are well-informed, engaged, and become active participants in governance and development of their communities.





Hon Mweetwa, who is also Chief Government spokesperson, reminded Local Authorities that they are at the frontline of service delivery, and should ensure timely information is disseminated to enable citizens to understand how they can benefit from various empowerment programmes.





The Minister was speaking in Choma District when he officially opened a two-day training workshop for public relations officers, and principal officers from Local Authorities in Lusaka, Southern and Western Provinces.



Hon Mweetwa cited one of the most transformative initiatives of the Government that needs timely dissemination of information to communities as the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which has become a game-changer in improving the lives of citizens across the country.





“Therefore, communication should be an integral part of all aspects of governance. It is critical that you, as PROs, invest in the right communication channels-whether it is community radio, social media, town hall meetings, mobile public announcements, or print materials in local languages. You must move beyond traditional approaches and embrace innovative methods that allow you to reach every corner of our constituencies,” Hon Mweetwa said.





The Minister said CDF is as an empowerment programme that is improving the livelihood of communities by facilitating the construction of schools, health centers, market shelters, and other infrastructure projects that bring services closer to communities.



The fund has further provided bursaries for vulnerable students, empowered women and youth through grants, and promoted entrepreneurship through access to loans.





Hon Mweetwa, however said, if the impact of CDF was to be fully realized, there was need for PROs to continue to reach out to communities in the most effective as well as getting feedback.



He said feedback from the communities is also critical because communication is a two-way mechanism that creates avenues for communities to provide input, ask questions, and share their concerns.





“In this regard, PROs must act as the bridge between the people and Local Authorities, ensuring transparency and accountability in the implementation of the CDF and other developmental programmes to the grassroots with information in a language and format they understand,” he said.



The Minister also urged Council Secretaries and Town Clerks to support PROs in their communication platforms to enhance more public awareness and participation of citizens in developmental programmes in their communities.



Issued by:

(Original copy signed)

Liseli Kanyanga (Ms)

Principal Public Relations Officer