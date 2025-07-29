PS CHAMA FUMBA GIFTS MWINELUBEMBA CHITIMUKULU KANYANTA-MANGA II WITH NEW AMACILA (CEREMONIAL CARRIAGE)



By Nathan Chakonta



Mungwi _July 29, 2025.



On Saturday 19th July 2025, and during the Kitwe Ukusefya pa Ng’wena fundraising gala dinner, Permanent Secretary in charge of Arts in the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts, Mr Chama Fumba, gifted Mwinelubemba Chitimukulu Kanyanta-manga II with a new amacila. Amacila, the royal ceremonial carriage, has a central role during Ukusefya pa Ng’wena.





This very thoughtful gesture comes at a time when our Eastern tribal cousins (abanungwe) make maximum use of every opportunity to ridicule the artistry of some versions of amacila.





While in a situation like this some, believing there is someone somewhere who must attend to their needs, simply observe “we need better amacila,” PS Chama Fumba not only observed that “we need better amacila” but also provided the better amacila.





PS Chama Fumba has walked the talk. This is not only refreshing but also pleasing and worth celebrating.





In the past, and when our rat-eating Eastern abanungwe made fun of our most senior royal’s suits, PS Chama Fumba and PS Lawrence Mwanza (of Copperbelt Province) each bought a suit for Mwinelubemba from a top suit supplier in Zambia. PS Chama Fumba complemented that with a pair of shoes, a shirt, and a tie. Swiftly and quietly, they responded to a need to uphold the dignity and public image of our most senior throne.





May God bless you, PS Chama Fumba, and all who go out of their way to preserve the dignity of the throne. Fyonse ifyo muleikatako filepaalwa; muleenda na pasapa! Kalebalika bonse mwebana abapetamina umufyashi wenu.



CIC PRESS TEAM.