PS KAWANA CONSOLES FRANKLIN TEMBO FAMILY



MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawama today joined the Tembo family at Libala Grace Ministries and Leopards Hill Memorial Park for the funeral service and burial of the late Franklin Tembo the 3rd, son of ZNBC Executive Producer Franklin Tembo Jr.





Mr Kawana, on behalf of President Hakainde Hichilema, First Lady Mutinta Hichilema and the entire Government, extended heartfelt condolences to Mr Tembo, his wife, and the entire family on this profound loss.





On his Facebook page, Mr Kawana said the untimely departure of a youth leaves an unfillable void.



“And we stand with you, offering prayers for comfort, strength, and God’s unwavering peace during this incredibly difficult time.





“May the soul of young Franklin rest in eternal peace,” he stated.



Zambia Daily Mail