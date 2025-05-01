PS KAWANA DISMISSES PF FACTION CLAIMS THAT PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS DELIBERATELY WORKING TO DESTROY THE NATION



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana has dismissed claims by the Patriotic Front (PF) faction that President Hakainde Hichilema is deliberately working to destroy the nation.



Mr. Kawana stated that the Head of State is not doing anything wrong and described the opposition’s accusations as disappointing, though not surprising. He added that it is ironic for the opposition to make such claims, given their own track record of wrongdoing while in government.



He further noted that President Hichilema has made significant efforts to restructure the debt accumulated by the PF, which was allegedly misappropriated under the pretence of investing in institutions such as ZESCO and Zambia Railways where no tangible investments were made.



The Permanent Secretary has since urged opposition parties to acknowledge the progress made by the current government and give credit where it is due, instead of spreading falsehoods about the President.

#SunFmTvNews #EveryoneIsWatching #everyoneIsListening