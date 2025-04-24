PS LAUNCHES 2024 BRIBE PAYERS’ INDEX DISSERTATION



MONGU – April 24, 2025



Western Province Permanent Secretary, Mr. Simomo Akapelwa, has launched the dissemination workshop for the 2024 Zambia Bribe Payers’ Index (ZBPI) at Nasser Lodge in Mongu, marking a renewed commitment to transparency and anti-corruption efforts in the country.



Represented by Western Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Mr. Richard Mulwanda, the Permanent Secretary described the event as a vital platform to engage with the findings of the ZBPI and take actionable steps toward reducing bribery in public service.



“The ZBPI is not just a document, it’s a mirror of our governance and a call to action,” Mr. Akapelwa stated in his remarks. “It offers insights into both citizens’ experiences and perceptions of corruption, providing valuable direction for institutional reforms.”



The workshop follows the official launch of the 2024 ZBPI by Secretary to the Cabinet, Mr. Patrick K. Kangwa, held in Lusaka last month. Developed in partnership between the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Transparency International Zambia (TIZ), the index has been a key tool in anti-corruption monitoring since 2012.





Despite an increase in the overall bribery index from 10.1% in 2022 to 15.3% in 2024, the report highlighted improvements in several sectors:



A 11.9% drop in bribery linked to Interpol/motor vehicle clearance (Zambia Police Service)



A 6% reduction in bribes during driving license renewals (RTSA)



A 5.5% decline in bribery cases involving secondary school placements (Ministry of Education)



A 14.5% decrease in bribes reported during fault reporting at ZESCO



“These improvements show that our efforts are bearing fruit in specific institutions, but more must be done,” said Mr. Akapelwa.



He urged ministries and departments to use the report to guide strategic reforms and enhance accountability.



The Permanent Secretary also welcomed Zambia’s improved score of 39 on the 2024 Transparency International Cor