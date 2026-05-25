Public funds thieves regroup to take back power- Cornelius Mweetwa warns Southern Province residents

Those who stole Government money, the thieves have regrouped to
take back power, former Minister of Information Cornelius
Mweetwa tells the people of Southern province.
As the political atmosphere is heating up in the country,
Mweetwa has issued a blunt warning to the people of Southern
Province, urging them to think twice about their voting
choices.
According to Mweetwa, if President Hakainde Hichilema loses
power, the Southern Province shouldn’t look for sympathy, be
ready to accept the consequences of their choices.
He pointed out that rival political groups have actually
regrouped with a specific agenda: to punish President Hichilema
the moment he is out of office.
Mweetwa emphasized that if the people vote for another
candidate, they will only have themselves to blame for the
political “funeral” that follows.
According to critics his sentiments raises serious questions
about the nature of the country’s democracy and the safety of
transitioning power.
They question if this genuine concern, or political rhetoric,
or is it a scare tactic?
In other news, President Hichilema has conferred national
honours and awards on distinguished individuals and
institutions in recognition of their exceptional contributions
to the country during this year’s Africa Freedom Day
commemoration held in Lusaka.
Hichilema addresses last cabinet meeting ahead of 2026
elections
During the investiture ceremony, President Hichilema honoured
several notable Zambians across various categories of national
recognition.
Late statesman Ackson Sejani had posthumously been awarded the
Order of the Eagle of Zambia 2nd Division, while Rosemary
Ngulube and Jacob Kapanga Mwila were named Grand Officers of
the Order of the Grand Companion of Freedom 2nd Division.
President Hichilema also posthumously honoured Godfrey Shula
and Chipasha Mandalena Chola Mpuku as Officers of the Order of
the Grand Companion of Freedom 3rd Division.
Under the Order of Distinguished Service 1st Division, Ellie
Nzovu, Plyson Manyani Muzumara, and the late Kapelwa
Mwanangu’mbi Sikota were recognised as Grand Commanders.
Recipients of the President’s Insignia of Honour included Karen
Chilowa Nakawala, Willem Lublinkhof, Emmanuel Costa Chola, and
Edward Mpundu, while Kenny Kasipa Sikalongwe received the
President’s Insignia of Mercy.
Further recognition under the President’s Insignia for
Meritorious Achievement went to Mafunase Ngosa Malenga, Lundazi
Boarding Secondary School, and Elizabeth Manda Sianga for their
outstanding service and contributions.
-Zambian Eye/ Diamond TV