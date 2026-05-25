Public funds thieves regroup to take back power- Cornelius Mweetwa warns Southern Province residents

Those who stole Government money, the thieves have regrouped to

take back power, former Minister of Information Cornelius

Mweetwa tells the people of Southern province.



As the political atmosphere is heating up in the country,

Mweetwa has issued a blunt warning to the people of Southern

Province, urging them to think twice about their voting

choices.

According to Mweetwa, if President Hakainde Hichilema loses

power, the Southern Province shouldn’t look for sympathy, be

ready to accept the consequences of their choices.

He pointed out that rival political groups have actually

regrouped with a specific agenda: to punish President Hichilema

the moment he is out of office.

Mweetwa emphasized that if the people vote for another

candidate, they will only have themselves to blame for the

political “funeral” that follows.

According to critics his sentiments raises serious questions

about the nature of the country’s democracy and the safety of

transitioning power.

They question if this genuine concern, or political rhetoric,

or is it a scare tactic?

In other news, President Hichilema has conferred national

honours and awards on distinguished individuals and

institutions in recognition of their exceptional contributions

to the country during this year’s Africa Freedom Day

commemoration held in Lusaka.

Hichilema addresses last cabinet meeting ahead of 2026

elections

During the investiture ceremony, President Hichilema honoured

several notable Zambians across various categories of national

recognition.

Late statesman Ackson Sejani had posthumously been awarded the

Order of the Eagle of Zambia 2nd Division, while Rosemary

Ngulube and Jacob Kapanga Mwila were named Grand Officers of

the Order of the Grand Companion of Freedom 2nd Division.

President Hichilema also posthumously honoured Godfrey Shula

and Chipasha Mandalena Chola Mpuku as Officers of the Order of

the Grand Companion of Freedom 3rd Division.

Under the Order of Distinguished Service 1st Division, Ellie

Nzovu, Plyson Manyani Muzumara, and the late Kapelwa

Mwanangu’mbi Sikota were recognised as Grand Commanders.

Recipients of the President’s Insignia of Honour included Karen

Chilowa Nakawala, Willem Lublinkhof, Emmanuel Costa Chola, and

Edward Mpundu, while Kenny Kasipa Sikalongwe received the

President’s Insignia of Mercy.

Further recognition under the President’s Insignia for

Meritorious Achievement went to Mafunase Ngosa Malenga, Lundazi

Boarding Secondary School, and Elizabeth Manda Sianga for their

outstanding service and contributions.

-Zambian Eye/ Diamond TV