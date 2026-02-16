Public has 90 days to comment on Mnangagwa term extension bill

The Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, has officially gazetted the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3), kicking off a 90-day period for public consultations before a final vote by MPs and Senators.

The controversial bill proposes to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s current term by two years, effectively delaying the next scheduled elections beyond 2028.

Under Zimbabwe’s legislative process, the gazetting of the amendment signals the formal start of the consultation phase, during which citizens, civil society groups, and other stakeholders are invited to submit their views. The public input will be considered before the bill is debated and voted on in Parliament.

The move has already sparked intense debate among political actors and activists, with opposition figures warning that the proposed extension undermines democratic norms, while supporters argue it is necessary to complete ongoing national projects.

This marks a critical moment in Zimbabwe’s political calendar, as the country awaits both public submissions and the eventual parliamentary vote on a measure that could reshape the leadership timeline.