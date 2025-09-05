PUBLIC OFFICE IS FOR SERVICE, NOT LOOTING, WARNS DEC DIRECTOR GENERAL

Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General Nason Banda has urged politicians to view public office as a duty to serve the people rather than an opportunity for personal enrichment

Addressing a press briefing this morning, Mr. Banda cautioned that sudden displays of wealth, such as luxury properties and helicopters, damage credibility and erode public trust.

He emphasized that genuine leadership is defined by service to citizens, not the pursuit of personal gain.

(C) UPND Media Team