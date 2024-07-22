By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba
Public Sector Emerging Crisis on Retirement Age
Chaos; The retirement age crisis after case of Martin Nyambe and Others vs. Konkola Copper Mines PLC Appeal No. 2 of 2022 and Sandras Samakayi vs. Attorney General 2023/CCZ/0015
All workers employed before 2014 to retire at age 55 years and those retired at 60 to revert to retirement at 55
●all judicial officers that were retired by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) at the age of sixty (60) years during its 257th meeting held on the 9th August, 2022 shall have their letters of retirement revoked and shall be recalled from retirement with immediate effect.
● all those employed prior to the enactment of Statutory Instrument No. 63 of 2014 Public Service (Retirement Age) Regulations and Act No. 7 of 2015 shall be retired at the age of fifty-five (55).
Following the judgement in the case of Martin Nyambe and Others vs. Konkola Copper Mines PLC Appeal No. 2 of 2022, all non-judicial officers that were employed prior to the enactment of Statutory Instrument No. 63 of 2014 Public Service (Retirement Age) Regulations, 2014 and National Pension Scheme (Amendment) Act No. 7 of 2015 shall be retired at the age of fifty-five (55) years and the following notice periods shall apply:
i) all employees aged sixty (60) years and above shall be retired at fifty-five (55) years, be awarded temporary service period from their 55th birthday up to their present age and will be given three (3) months’ notice effective 20th June, 2024;
ii)all employees between the age of fifty-five (55) years and fifty-nine (59) years shall be retired at the age of fifty-five (55) years and shall be awarded temporary service which will include one (1) year notice of retirement effective 20th June, 2024;
iii) all employees aged fifty-four (54) years that have not yet given notice to retire, shall be retired at the age of fifty-five (55) years and shall be awarded temporary service for one (1) year effective the date of retirement;
iv) and all employees below the age of fifty-four (54) years will be prompted to given notice to retire at the age of fifty-five (55) years and no temporary service shall be awarded, unless with express request from Management.
Further, in the light of the judgement in the case of Sandras Samakayi vs. Attorney General 2023/CCZ/0015 which settled the law on the retirement age aforementioned, all judicial officers that were retired by the JSC at the age of sixty (60) years during its 257th meeting held on the 9th August, 2022 shall have their letters of retirement revoked and shall be recalled from retirement with immediate effect.
Retiring AGE is 60yrs and early retirement Age is 55 yrs and late retirement is 65yrs.
When one reaches 50yrs then can WRITE CABINET TO RETIRE AT 55 but at 60yrs it’s AUTOMATIC. IT CUTS AUTOMATICALLY. BUT IF YOU want to go on late retirement you can WRITE WHEN YOU ARE 56 BEFORE IT CUTS. That’s the law available than ALL THOSE shenanigans.
Judges retire at 70 ,Constitutional office holders retire at 65 and judicial officers retire at 65.
Poor civil servants retire at 55. What a Zambia.
Prior 2016, judges retired 65 . Our Lords and Ladies must be a special creed, more powerful than a common man.
A doctor who saves lives is made to retire at 55. What a world. Jesus Christ kindly come and take us to heaven where there is no pain and selfishness