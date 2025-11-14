PUBLIC STATEMENT BY THE MEDIA TEAM OF HON. GIVEN LUBINDA



PUBLIC STATEMENT

ON CALLS FOR HON. GIVEN LUBINDA TO LEAVE THE PATRIOTIC FRONT





The Media Team of Hon. Given Lubinda has taken note of public commentary suggesting that he should leave the Patriotic Front (PF) and form a new political party. While we respect the freedom of expression that citizens enjoy, it is important to clarify Hon. Lubinda’s position.



Hon. Lubinda remains committed to upholding the integrity, unity and democratic values of the Patriotic Front, a party built by millions of Zambians over many years. His responsibility, as Acting President, is to ensure that PF remains a credible, stable and nationally organised political institution capable of participating in the 2026 general elections.

He has consistently demonstrated mature leadership by engaging structures across the country, promoting internal unity, and safeguarding the party’s legal and organisational continuity.



At the same time, Hon. Lubinda believes in political inclusion, dialogue and strategic preparedness. He remains focused on ensuring that PF members and supporters are not denied their democratic right to participate in the elections due to internal disputes or external pressures.

Hon. Lubinda will continue to act in the best interest of PF members and the broader democratic process. He encourages all supporters to remain calm, united and focused as the party navigates this period with wisdom, legality and patience.





Our commitment is simple:

No amount of pressure, conflict or speculation will distract us from ensuring that PF members have a political home and a voice on the 2026 ballot.



Media Team – Office of Hon. Given Lubinda

Acting President, Patriotic Front