PULE, MUNDUBILE, KBF HAVE EXPRESSED INTEREST TO STAND FOR TONSE CHAIRMANSHIP – ZUMANI





TONSE Alliance National Coordinator Dr Chris Zumani Zimba says three candidates have expressed interest in contesting the chairmanship and 2026 presidential candidacy at the upcoming general congress.





He has disclosed that Christian Democratic Party leader Danny Pule, Zambia Must Prosper leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube and PF presidential candidate Brian Mundubile have so far expressed interest in contesting.





In an interview, Tuesday, Dr Zimba said the alliance is scheduled to hold its general congress on January 31, 2026, emphasising that all members of the council of leaders are eligible to contest for any position.





“Good morning, we are set to have the Tonse Alliance General Congress this month end on 31st, January, 2026. Going by our 2026 amended constitution, all members of the Council of Leaders are eligible to contest any position including that of Tonse Alliance Chairman and 2026 Presidential candidate. From internal interactions and discourses, l am glad to inform you that we have three candidates so far who have expressed interest to contest as Tonse Chairman and 2026 Presidential candidates.

We have Prof Danny Pule from Christian Democratic Party, Mr Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) from Zambia Must Prosper and Hon Brian Mundubile from the ECL PF Movement. I know more leaders within the Council shall emerge to join this list soon or later. 20th January, 2026 is the deadline for expression of interest to contest any position at the General Congress as it is the official nomination day for everyone to pay nominations fees and be qualified to contest,” said Dr Zimba.





“K50, 000 is nomination fee for the presidential candidates and K10,000 is nomination fee for lower positions, and we expect more people to express interest and contest. Warm greetings and thank you”.



News Diggers