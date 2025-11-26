PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER, PF URGED



ZAMBIA Civil Liberties Union executive director Isaac Mwanza has advised PF to quickly put its house in order, saying its protracted internal confusion is not adding value to the country’s political discourse.





And governance activist Ngande Mwanajiti says stability is critical for any political party.



The opposition PF has continued with internal wrangles where, recently, party acting faction leader Given Lubinda dropped senior party members who include Brenda Nyirenda, Musonda Mpankata and Davies Mwila, among others, from the central committee.





The affected individuals later held a press briefing to denounce Mr Lubinda’s changes, calling them illegal.



Speaking in an interview, Mr Mwanza said these persistent divisions do little to inspire confidence that the party will resolve the leadership void created by the passing of its leader, Edgar Lungu.





Mr Mwanza said a healthy democracy requires a strong and credible opposition capable of providing effective checks and balances.





“When major political players remain embroiled in protracted disputes, the result is a weakened democratic landscape. Our nation’s recent history shows that once a ruling party leaves office, its chances of returning to power significantly diminish and the current state of affairs within the PF only worsens those prospects,” he said.





He has advised PF leaders to put aside personal ambitions and egos and explore alternative avenues to contribute meaningfully to the country’s democratic process.



Zambia Daily Mail