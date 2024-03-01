Putin cautions the West from deploying forces in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the Western countries not to send soldiers to Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin said that the results of that decision would be very bad.

In his yearly speech to the country, President Putin said that the West is trying to get Russia into a competition to build more weapons. He said that Russia needs to make its defenses stronger on the western border because Sweden and Finland are joining Nato.

President Putin said that the West started the fighting in Ukraine and keeps lying by saying that Russia plans to attack Europe.

Perhaps talking about what French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier this week, President Putin said that sending Nato ground troops to Ukraine is not out of the question. He also said that there will be consequences for anyone who tries to intervene. Sad and unfortunate.

“We also have weapons that can attack targets on their land,” he said.

This could lead to a big fight using nuclear weapons and the end of society. Do they understand that.

Many Nato countries, like the US, Germany, and the UK, said they won’t send soldiers to Ukraine.

President Putin said that Russia has very advanced weapons, like super-fast planes and unmanned vehicles that can go underwater. He also said that Russia’s nuclear forces are ready for action.

President Putin called the conflict in Ukraine a “war” even though he usually tries to say it’s a “special military operation. ”

He said most Russians agreed with his decision to invade Ukraine, and that the Russian people were now working together to resist the Western countries trying to make Russia weaker.

He also criticized the US for accusing Russia of making nuclear weapons for attacking satellites in space.

The speech happened a little more than two weeks before the Russian president election. Many people think President Putin will win a fifth time.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the speech could be seen as Putin’s plan for the upcoming election.

Yes, a lot of the speech talked about things happening in Russia, like changing the tax system and helping people save for retirement. It also talked about trying to increase the number of babies being born in Russia.

He also said we need to make our nation healthier. He announced plans to help Russians live longer because right now, they don’t live as long as other Europeans.

Encouraging people to exercise more and drink less alcohol, he made a joke: “Quit drinking and go skiing. ”

President Putin is skiing while wearing a red outfit.

The speech went on for a very long time, two hours, and was heard by important politicians, the leaders of big oil and gas companies, and religious leaders from all different beliefs.

It was shown on big screens in Moscow and some cinemas in Russia showed it for free.

As expected, they didn’t talk about the death of Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader who died in a prison in Siberia two weeks ago. Many people thought he was President Putin’s biggest enemy.

Navalny will be laid to rest in Moscow on Friday. He died on February 16th under circumstances that are still not fully understood. His wife Yulia says that President Putin was to blame.